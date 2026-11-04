undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Verista Highlights COUNTQ® Tray Inspection Systems
2 days ago
Verista, a leading provider of automation, compliance, and quality solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, highlights the COUNTQ® Tray Inspection System, an advanced AI-enabled inspection and reconciliation system designed to revolutionize the counting and verification of vials, syringes, ampoules, and other tray-loaded parts in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The COUNTQ® system offers...