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Mary Ann (Meier) Gile
3 days ago
Mary Ann (Meier) Gile, age 92, passed away Friday, Oct 16, 2026, at The Oars Senior Living in Citrus Heights, California. She was born on March 17, 1934, in Paradise, Kansas, to David B. and Ethel Delilah (Ward) Meier. Mary Ann lived in Lucas, Kansas until 1943, when she moved with her family to Concordia, Kansas. When she was 15 she met the love of her life, Bill, and they married two years later when she was just 17 years old and beginning her senior year of high school. She graduated from Concordia High with honors in 1952. They had three children, and in 1965 moved to Sacramento, California. Once in California, Mary Ann began taking college courses at American River college and graduated from California State University, Sacramento, in 1974. She then took course work for a teaching credential. She worked at Dos Rios School in the Twin Rivers School District, first as a librarian, then as a teacher. She retired in 1993. She loved traveling, especially to see lighthouses, covered bridges, foreign countries, the beach and the redwoods. She also enjoyed square dancing, baking and making candy, going to the movies and playing cards and games with family and friends. Mary Ann was a long time Sunday School teacher and youth advisor at both the Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist churches. She was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, a service sorority. Preceded in death by: Her brother Duane and his wife Barbara and her sister Sharon Coy. Survivors include William, her husband of 75 years; her children Steve and wife Pam, Laurie and husband Mark, Lynne and husband Rich; her grandchildren Trevor, Danny, Kelsey, Lisa, Katherine, Patricia and Tomas; her great-grandchildren Karaleena, Ethan, Asher, Idaleane and Maeveriel; and 10 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on December 11 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Sacramento. Memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.