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Dragon’s Dogma 2 wins fans over with free Delicious in Dungeon crossover
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is teaming up with the popular manga Delicious in Dungeon, giving fans the chance to add Laios and Marcille to their adventurer party. Delicious in Dungeon was one of the standout anime of 2024, with the fantasy show having one of the most unique takes on dungeon crawling. Instead of just slaying mythical beasts and calling it a day, warrior Laios and his trusty companions set about cooking everything that so much as moves.