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NYSUT Reports That They Did A Lot Of Campaigning For Some Of Last Night’s Election Winners
By Brian O'Neil,2 days ago
New York State United Teachers members played a significant role in election victories across New York on Tuesday, the result of more than 11,000 volunteer shifts and more than half a million voter contacts in support of candidates committed to public education, working families and stronger communities. From Long Island...