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AccesSurf Hawaiʻi Celebrates 20 Years With a Special Beach Day on Nov. 7
By HAWAII Magazine Staff,3 days ago
AccesSurf Hawaiʻi is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special Day at the Beach this Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will be held at White Plains Beach in Kalaeloa on Oʻahu. The milestone also coincides with the nonprofit’s 20 for 20 fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $200,000 to fund 20 free Day at the Beach community programs.
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