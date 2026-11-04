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Front Brings Scattered Showers Before Crisp Fall Air Settles In
By Wesley Williams,3 days ago
Those hitting the road early Wednesday morning may notice some thick fog hanging over Coastal Mississippi. Once that fog clears out through mid-morning, our attention turns west toward an approaching cold front that will shake up our weather pattern over the next few days. Here is the good news right off the top: you do not need to cancel your outdoor plans Wednesday. While we are tracking scattered showers moving across South Mississippi ahead of the front, this is not an all-day washout. WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY... Coverage will be scattered, meaning some neighborhoods will catch a passing downpour while others stay completely dry. You might hear a rumble of thunder or encounter brief heavy rain, but any severe storm threat—damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail, or tornadoes—will stay well north of our viewing area. Keep an umbrella in the car just in case, but don’t hesitate to take a walk or run midday errands between rain bands. It will still feel warm and humid before the boundary crosses the coast. Any rainfall we do manage to pick up is certainly welcome. A burn ban remains in effect for Harrison County, where grounds are still exceptionally parched. There is a bit of relief to report to our north, though: officials canceled Stone County’s burn ban thanks to helpful weekend rainfall. THE BOTTOM LINE: A REFRESHING FINISH TO THE WEEK... Once a cold front slides east of us tonight, the humidity begins to gradually drop. Thursday and Friday bring somewhat of a less humid feel. By Saturday and Sunday, crisp conditions await: chilly, jacket-worthy mornings dipping into the 40s followed by pleasant afternoons in the lower 70s. It will be prime weather for weekend festivals or just leaving the windows open.
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