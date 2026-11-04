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Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama governor’s race, pledges lower taxes and smaller government
By ABC 33/40,2 days ago
Tommy Tuberville has won Alabama’s governor’s race, defeating Democrat Doug Jones and securing the state’s top job after serving in the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s campaign centered on a promise to bring more jobs to Alabama, reduce the cost of living and shrink state government. In a policy document titled “Back to Basics: The Golden Age Playbook,” Tuberville outlined plans spanning economic development, taxes, education, public safety, infrastructure and health care.