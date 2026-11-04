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Jo In Sung, Jeon Do Yeon, Hyun Bin And Shin Hye Sun Win Big At The 46th Korean Film Critics Association Awards
By Hana,2 days ago
The winners of the 46th Korean Film Critics Association Awards (Youngpyeong Awards) have taken home their trophies!. The ceremony was held on the evening of November 4 at Cinematheque KOFA Hall 1 of the Korean Film Archive in Mapo District, Seoul, hosted by Jo Han Chul and Jang Sun. The winners were first announced on October 19, after a judging period covering films released between October 2025 and September 2026.