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San Diego Convention Center
By Kerstan Szczepanski,3 days ago
Without a doubt, the San Diego Convention Center (111 W. Harbor Dr.) is one of the premier venues in the U.S. There are 615,701 square feet of exhibit space, over 525,000 contiguous, and outdoor and terrace space of 184,000 plus square feet and that just begins to describe the convention center. Two 40,000 square foot ballrooms, 72 meeting rooms, and 1,900 spaces in the underground parking garage give shows plenty of room. There is a gorgeous 90,000 square foot Sails Pavilion, a glass enclosed, column free space, lit with custom LEDs, and a roof that evokes the graceful sails of ships of the beautiful San Diego Bay.