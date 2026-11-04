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Fire Ant Warning on the Suncoast: Anchor’s Swollen Foot Is a Reminder for Beachgoers
By WENG Newsroom,3 days ago
A small nip on Siesta Key Beach turned into a serious medical scare for ABC7 weekend anchor Ellie Davis. While covering a Girl Scout cleanup, she felt something bite her foot, and by the next day her right foot had swelled to nearly three times its size and she had lost feeling in three toes. Urgent care treated her with steroid shots to restore circulation. Doctors found no bite mark and couldn’t confirm what bit her, but fire ants are a familiar hazard on the Suncoast.