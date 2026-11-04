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Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 10
By VIEW MORE,3 days ago
Miami and Notre Dame were expected to be one of the games of the season, and the stage is set for a classic in South Bend. The No. 1 team in the country is an underdog, and there is no doubt Notre Dame needs this contest more than the Hurricanes do. To be blunt, a second loss for the Fighting Irish would be a disaster as the remainder of their schedule offers no chances for quality wins. Marcus Freeman and the Irish would miss the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. Darian Mensah has been as efficient and accurate as anyone in the country, and Malachi Toney is one of the most dangerous offensive weapons. Add in the Hurricanes' physical running game, and Notre Dame will have to play much better than they did against BYU.