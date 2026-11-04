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UPDATE: FWPD investigating Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting
By Adams News,2 days ago
UPDATE (November 4, 2026):. The Fort Wayne Police Department provided an update following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning. Any incident involving police use of deadly force is serious. The safety of the neighborhood and Fort Wayne is our first priority. We secured the scene, and the community is safe. Our process for officer-involved shootings is thorough, and we will take our time to ensure we have investigated the incident properly before sharing any findings with the public.