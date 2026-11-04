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NeuroVoices: Cindy Zadikoff, MD, MSc, on the FDA Approval of Tavapadon for Parkinson Disease
3 days ago
The executive medical director at AbbVie discussed the FDA approval of tavapadon, the first D1/D5 dopamine agonist for Parkinson disease, including the supporting TEMPO trial data and safety considerations. In September 2026, the FDA. (Juvmo; AbbVie), a once-daily oral selective dopamine D1/D5 receptor partial agonist, for adults with. (PD). Tavapadon...