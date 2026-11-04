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Banking Veteran Robert Curley Joins Mid Penn Bank to Lead Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey Ops
By Mark Hostutler,2 days ago
Mid Penn Bank is strengthening its leadership in Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey with the appointment of Robert Curley, a longtime banking executive whose career includes overseeing hundreds of branches and thousands of employees across the Mid-Atlantic region. Curley will join the bank as Senior Executive Vice President and President...