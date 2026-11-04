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Independence Seaport Museum to Open New Permanent Exhibition Celebrating Black Life Along the Delaware River in Philadelphia in Spring 2027
By Jensen Toussaint,2 days ago
When one thinks of American history and Black history through the lens of Philadelphia, they are interchangeable. Independence Seaport Museum (ISM) first urged its visitors to bear witness to this history in the award-winning exhibition, Tides of Freedom: The African Presence on the Delaware River (2013-2025), in which they learned of the ships that came into Philadelphia’s port with enslaved Africans, on to emancipation, further to Jim Crow, and through the Civil Rights movement.
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