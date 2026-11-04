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Kennett Square Entrepreneur Launches Philadelphia Food as Medicine Coalition
By Leah Mikulich,2 days ago
A chance meeting with food access advocates in Massachusetts inspired Kennett Square entrepreneur Mike Cangi to launch a Philadelphia coalition built on the idea that better food can mean better health, writes Kayla Yup for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Cangi, founder and CEO of Philadelphia-based FareRx, launched the Philadelphia Food as...