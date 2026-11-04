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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review: Greatest of all time
By David Craddock,3 days ago
Putting what The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time means to me into words is difficult. That’s a problem, considering I’m supposed to be a writer, so I’ll try my best. 1998’s original was no mere video game to me. It was a world. I watched the sun rise and set over Hyrule. I dreamed of living in the Kokiri Forest, with its simple way of life. It was, all summed up, considered by many to be the greatest game ever made. I fall firmly into that camp.