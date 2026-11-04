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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake reviews roundup
By Brian,3 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has seen its first wave of reviews drop just ahead of launch this Thursday. Needless to say, this game is one of the most acclaimed titles of all time. Originally released on the N64, it’s returning with a fresh coat of paint. Aside from refreshed graphics, there’s a lot to look forward to. Nintendo has implemented quite a number of new additions and changes that make it fairly different. We previously posted a list of everything new in the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.