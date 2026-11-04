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Nintendo’s main manufacturer for Switch 2 and Switch cartridges is quitting the business [update: primarily Switch 1]
By Brian,3 days ago
Original: Macronix, the main producer of physical Nintendo cartridges, announced today that it’s quitting the business. Macronix has been producing ROM chips for the original Nintendo Switch for years, and that had continued with Switch 2. But today, the company made it known that there will be no new ROM products. Q3 is the last quarter it reports ROM sales separately.