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SKT rebounds on stronger mobile, broadband sales
By Robert Clark,3 days ago
SK Telecom has rebounded to profit on the back of a growth surge in its core mobile and broadband operations. It posted third-quarter net earnings of 412 billion Korean won (US$310 million) on Wednesday, compared to a KRW167 billion ($120 million) loss last year. Total revenue rose 13.1% to KRW4.5 trillion ($3.36 billion), with earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) up 52% to KRW1.44 trillion ($1.1 billion).