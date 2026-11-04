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14 Thursday Night Dinners That Will Have Everyone Fed Before Kickoff
By Kelly O'Sullivan,2 days ago
The only thing you’d want to be scrambling for at kickoff is the remote. Dinner, ideally, is already on the table—and the person who cooked it gets to sit down, too! Unlike a leisurely football Sunday, Thursday comes with a workday, homework, and all the usual evening chores. These easy Thursday night dinners help make room for a good meal and the game.