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Here's what recent roster moves could mean for Marlins
3 days ago
MIAMI – Hot Stove season is officially underway, and the Marlins have already made some changes to their 40-man roster. The 40-man roster has five open spots, and there could be more depending on how the next deadlines go. On Nov. 17, the players who received a qualifying offer must accept or reject it. On Nov. 20, clubs must decide on tendering contracts for the upcoming season to their 40-man players.