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The 5 Best Rifle Slings and Gun Cases for Alcorn County Deer Season
By Jon R Myers,3 days ago
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. A rifle rides a long way in Alcorn County before a shot is ever taken: down a logging road, across a food plot, up into a stand. Alcorn County hunters need a sling that stays on the shoulder, keeps the gun quiet and close, and a case that protects the rifle in the truck bed on the way there. These five well-reviewed rifle slings and gun cases cover Alcorn County deer season, from a simple rubber-grip carry sling to a hands-free backpack sling and a lockable case that holds two long guns.