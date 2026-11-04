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Online Early Childhood Education Master’s Admissions: Prerequisites and Experience
3 days ago
If you’re trying to move into early childhood teaching, school leadership, or a related role without putting your work on hold, admission depends less on your bachelor’s major than on the program’s lane. Licensure, GPA, and classroom experience can determine whether you qualify, and the online master’s program listings separates those routes before you pay an application fee.