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The Manchester on Bond celebrates one year of hospitality, friendship, and finding home in North Manchester
3 days ago
November 2026 — One year ago, on November 8, 2025, The Manchester on Bond opened its doors to the community for an open house, inviting neighbors and new friends to explore the historic 1938 home and share in the excitement of a new chapter. Later that month, the boutique bed and breakfast welcomed its first overnight guests.