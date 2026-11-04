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Great American Smokeout encourages Wabash County residents to commit to a healthier future on Nov. 19
3 days ago
The American Cancer Society has designated the third Thursday in November as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event encouraging people who use tobacco or nicotine products to quit for at least one day. This year, on Nov. 19, individuals throughout Wabash County are invited to take the first step toward a smoke-free life by committing to go the full day without smoking or vaping.