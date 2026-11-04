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Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Buy, Sell, Hold (Week 9)
By Richard Janvrin,3 days ago
Week 9 of the NFL season is here. The NFL trade deadline is coming soon. Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Breece Hall and many more could move teams. We’ll look at the dynasty fantasy football landscape after a wild week of NFL action, including a team winning (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) without completing a single pass. Here’s my latest dynasty fantasy football trade advice.