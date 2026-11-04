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Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings & Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 9)
By Andrew Swanson,3 days ago
For most fantasy football managers, Week 8 was a disappointing one for kickers, as only one rostered in over 60% of Yahoo leagues finished in the top 12 at the position. Brandon Aubrey overcame yet another long field-goal miss to post a respectable 13 fantasy points and finish as a K1, while other heavily rostered kickers like Will Reichard, Jason Myers, Cam Little, Evan McPherson and the great Spencer Shrader failed to deliver this week.