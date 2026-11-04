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Wow's the word when it comes to the scale of Whitehall Sands, another gem of a destination golf course being built in Wisconsin
By GARY D'AMATO,3 days ago
WHITEHALL — From the highest point of Whitehall Sands, the Cat bulldozers and excavators shaping the golf course below looked like tiny yellow toys. Derrick Bushman pointed out the church steeples of Independence, six miles away. It’s difficult to adequately describe the majestic scale of the course, under construction...
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