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Iowa’s U.S. House delegation flips to 3 Democrats, 1 Republican — James wins Second District
3 days ago
Three Iowa Democrats flipped U-S House seats that had been held by Republicans. In Iowa’s second congressional district, Democrat Lindsay James defeated Republican Joe Mitchell. James said a lot of people told her when she launched her campaign that they didn’t think a Democrat could win the seat. “When I talked to people about the importance of this moment,not only for Iowa’s second congressional district, but for the life of our country, I often was met with, ‘Well, Iowa’s broken too many hearts over the years,’” James said during a phone interview with Radio Iowa. “And my response was always, ‘Well, we’re here to repair that.’”