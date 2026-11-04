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Perspectives on the Yankees
3 days ago
I have a collection of thoughts on the Yankees, so let's get right to it. I know there is this idea that the Yankees should keep Giancarlo Stanton around because he's a big time hitter (when healthy). That simply isn't true. I am not going to speculate on who the Yankees should get to replace Stanton, but keeping Stanton on the team would be yet another indication that the Yankees are not serious about putting a World Championship quality team on the field in 2027.