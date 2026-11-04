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Letter to the editor: Democrats robbing us
By Tribune-Review,2 days ago
Told ya so! A month or so ago, I wrote to this paper detailing the outrageous tax increases levied by our local Democratic government (“Here’s what happens when you vote Democrat,” Sept. 26, TribLive). Well, surprise, surprise, here we go again. Yet another Democratic pocket robber is introducing still another new tax on the locals, just like I predicted they would.
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