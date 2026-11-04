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ROUND 2: COUGARS VS. MUSTANGS NOV. 6
By TORY DUNCAN,3 days ago
Cougars roll up 571 total yards, win 11th straight playoff game. It didn’t take long for the Sandy Creek Cougars to set the tone during their first playoff game of the 2026 season, as a 38-0 first quarter run gained the Cougars their 11th straight playoff win with a 72-6 win over the Ponca Indians to start their trek towards a hopeful third straight Class D-1 state championship.
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