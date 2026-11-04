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Sutton holds off Gators 30-24 in D-1 playoff opener
By TORY DUNCAN,3 days ago
Mustangs gain first playoff win since 2020, upending Wisner-Pilger. For the first time since the opening round of the 2020 state playoffs the Sutton Mustangs gained a win in the postseason, as the Mustangs held off the Wisner-Pilger Gators in the opening round of the Class D-1 state playoffs, 30-24, to advance to the quarterfinals against their Clay County rival, Sandy Creek.