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The dollar concedes the Democrats’ victory
By The FxPro Analyst Team,3 days ago
The loss of American exceptionalism will weaken the greenback. A shift of capital to Europe and Asia will boost the euro and the yen. The US stock market fell to five-week lows following the initial results of the US midterm elections. EURUSD tested the upper boundary of the 1.11–1.125 consolidation range, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were the main beneficiaries of the blue wave.