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InterTabac, NUBIZ and InterSupply: The Highlights of 2026. The Opportunities of 2027.
By Press Release,2 days ago
The next edition starts taking shape as soon as the last one ends: Around seven weeks after InterTabac, NUBIZ and InterSupply closed their doors, attention has already turned to the 2027 edition, taking place from 14 to 16 September 2027. Preparations are underway, with the first exhibitors having already registered during this year’s event. The three shows’ highlight films now offer a chance to relive the best moments.