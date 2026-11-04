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Kenneth Kauffmann on the Future of Pool Heating
By Melissa Gillespie,3 days ago
Featured photograph: Kenneth Kauffmann, Regional Technical Training Manager at Rheem. Photograph courtesy of Kenneth Kauffmann. With more than four decades in the swimming pool and spa industry, Kenneth Kauffmann has built a career that spans nearly every corner of the business, from construction and service to technical training, sales leadership, consulting, and expert witness work. Today, as Regional Technical Training Manager for Rheem’s Southwest Region, he combines decades of hands-on experience with a passion for education, helping builders, service professionals, distributors, and engineers better understand pool heating technologies, system design, and the National Fuel Gas Code.