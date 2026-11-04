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Otterly.AI Profile: 40,000 Users, No Outside Funding
By EPR Editorial Team,2 days ago
Otterly.AI is a Vienna-based AI search monitoring platform that shows brands where they appear, and where they are missing, in answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. Thomas Peham, Josef Trauner and Klaus-M. Schremser founded it in 2024. Otterly.AI says it is self-funded and reports more than 40,000 marketing professionals as users as of August 2026.