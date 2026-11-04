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Orange Beach Rental Managers Push Back Against New Airbnb Rules at City Council Meeting
3 days ago
Orange Beach, AL. — (GSN) — Local vacation rental management companies and property owners are taking their concerns directly to the Orange Beach City Council about national booking firm tactics. Vacation rentals represent one of the largest sources of tax revenue for local cities, making the stability of this sector vital to the community. The initiative focuses on addressing the fine print of Airbnb's updated host and checkout policies, set to take effect on November 20. In a press release from BeachBall Properties, the company is asking for concerned locals to attend today's city council meeting.