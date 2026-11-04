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Morgan County 4-H celebrates Chick Chain Show winners
3 days ago
Morgan County 4-H recently held its Chick Chain Show and Auction, drawing an impressive turnout. Dixie Anne Ward received the Supreme Showman award. In the Junior Division, Tinsley Pearce took first place, followed by Jace Pruitt in second, Danielle Johnson in third, Henry Norton in fourth and Alice Cotherman in fifth. In the Intermediate Division, Dixie Anne Ward placed first, followed by Hannah Beth Johnson in second, James Elijah Harton in third, Olivia Stinson in fourth, Desper Dobbs in fifth and Gregory Lang in sixth. Kallie Adams took first place in the Senior Division.