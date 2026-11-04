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Are Advisors' CRM Systems Working The Way They Need Them To?
2 days ago
How AI can help advisors turn their CRMs into growth engines. Bruno Leduc is AVP, Product Management at Equisoft. Ask an advisor if their customer relationship management system (CRM) is working the way it needs to, and the honest answer is likely no. They have the data — client profiles, policy records, and interaction histories — but turning it into something actionable still falls almost entirely on the advisor. And with the bustle of day-to-day work, follow-ups can fall off the radar and opportunities get buried, stalling the practice.