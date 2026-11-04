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New Educational Consortium Strengthens Collaborations Of Three Area Institutions
By Anne Levin,3 days ago
With diverse student populations and programs ranging from workforce training to graduate degrees, Mercer County’s three public institutions of higher learning each have individual strengths. A new collaborative initiative, announced by Mercer County Executive Dan Benson on October 27, aims to expand educational opportunities in the county by making the most of these distinctions.