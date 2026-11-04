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Sunny, Breezy & Mild
By David Rogers,3 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. Watch out for areas of fog for your morning commute. We’ll see partly sunny sky, and breezy conditions today. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. A southerly flow is expected to warm temperatures into the 70s the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Scattered showers will develop late tonight into Thursday. As the cold front moves east, it will stall near the I-95 corridor. A few additional showers will be on tap Friday as well. Conditions will improve this weekend, with sunshine, and seasonal temperatures. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great, and safe day !