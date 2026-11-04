undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sunny skies and mild temperatures expected across DeSoto Parish this week
By Trista Ward,2 days ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. — Residents across DeSoto Parish can expect a pleasant stretch of fall weather this week, with abundant sunshine, mild afternoon temperatures, and cool overnight lows. Mostly dry conditions are anticipated through Friday, with a slight chance of rain Saturday night as temperatures gradually cool heading into the weekend.
1