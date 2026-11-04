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Chimney Swift Roost Sparks Conservation Efforts in Charlotte
By Editorial Staff,2 days ago
Chimney Swifts Find a Temporary Home in Charlotte’s Historic Structures. In the heart of Mecklenburg County, a unique conservation effort is unfolding as thousands of chimney swifts pass through the region. These gray birds are known for their affinity for brick structures, yet much about them remains a mystery, including their communication methods and the reasons behind their population decline, which has seen more than half disappear since the mid-20th century.