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Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office chase team helps locate missing hunter in Grant Parish
By Trista,2 days ago
The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office Chase Team assisted Grant Parish authorities in successfully locating a missing hunter near Dry Prong on Friday, October 30. According to a November 2 release from the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Winn Parish Chase Team at approximately 9 p.m. Friday after a hunter was reported missing in an area off Kisatchie Forest Road 133.
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