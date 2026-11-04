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Here are the latest results on all 9 of Massachusetts' ballot questions
By Nik DeCosta-Klipa,3 days ago
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Political analysts predicted a blue wave in this year's midterms, but the results have pundits upgrading that to a "blue tsunami." Democrats swept nearly all of the competitive congressional races, setting the stage for divided government for the two remaining years of President Trump's second term.