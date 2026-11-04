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PODCAST: Colorado Takes Down Oklahoma State! 🦬 Plus, Jane Hedengren is BACK 😎
2 days ago
On this week’s episode of The Stride Report Podcast, Garrett and Ben offer a deep-dive into one of the busiest and most fascinating weekends of racing so far this year!. The guys first break down the BIG 12 XC Championships where they highlight Jane Hedengren's return to dominance as well as the Colorado men taking down Oklahoma State, the defending national champions.