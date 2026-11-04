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Penta Security Launches AWS WAF Managed Rules Bundles with Fixed Monthly Pricing
By EIN Presswire,2 days ago
Single package blocks OWASP Top 10, malicious APIs, IPs, bots, and DDoS attacks, now under fixed monthly pricing. Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity provider on AWS Marketplace, today unveiled its new Cloudbric Managed Rules Bundles for AWS WAF. Built for organizations of every size, the bundles combine Cloudbric’s most-requested rule groups into a single subscription—delivered with fixed monthly pricing instead of separate, usage-based charges. If traffic spikes once caused budgeting headaches, customers can now lock in a flat rate while still benefiting from real-time, enterprise-grade protection.