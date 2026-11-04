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Impart Launches Runtime Defense Harness, Bringing 60-Minute AI Virtual Patches to Security Teams
By Business Wire,3 days ago
Security teams can now deploy a tested virtual patch as soon as 60 minutes after disclosure, with controls that keep AI agents scoped, approved, and auditable. In a recent high-severity Node.js vulnerability, Impart customers had a blocking virtual patch within 24 hours; a leading CDN shipped log-only rules four days later.